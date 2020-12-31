macOS Big Sur 11.1 now always reverts Open/Save dialog boxes to original size & some users are not pleased

The macOS Big Sur 11.1 update now forces users to resize Open/Save dialog boxes according to their requirements each and every time they pop up.

In other words, the OS does not save size preferences of dialog boxes anymore and instead reverts them to default whenever they are accessed. The original size also happens to be too small for convenient usage.

Anyone else having an issue with the OPEN/SAVE dialog box window size “stuck” at the small size? Every time I resize it, it goes back to the default. This is across all applications, both built-in (textedit, photos, etc.) and third party (Chrome).

How do I keep a window at the size I prefer – for example when I want to attach a file to Mail. I open attach and a very small finder window opens. I resize it, so I can see file names and find the file I want. The next time I go back to do the same thing, it’s a very small window again.

This new issue is causing quite a bit of inconvenience for many. And it shows in the numerous frustrated-sounding complaints doing rounds on several forums.

Something has clearly been messed up with the latest iterative update of macOS as the issue was previously non-existent on Big Sur 11.0.1.

Moreover, the problem isn’t just limited to one or even a couple of apps as it seemingly is reproducible across all apps that make use of Open/Save dialog boxes.

It is unclear at this point if this change was put into effect deliberately or is just an unwarranted bug. Either way, there is seemingly no official acknowledgment from Apple about the same.

I’m afraid it is not fixed in the current 11.2 beta 1

But perhaps the worst part about it all is the fact that the bug persists with the macOS Big Sur 11.2 beta update. This could mean that the issue is here to stay for a while.

For now, users are requested to resize window/dialog boxes on Big Sur 11.1 by holding down the Option key. This will adjust them equally from both sides and make this small but irritating task much more manageable.

You can also vent your frustration by sending your feedback directly to the macOS product team through this link. This is the best way to be heard.

With that being said, be sure to check out our dedicated macOS Big Sur bugs/issues tracker for further coverage on matters like these.

