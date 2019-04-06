[Cont. updated] Handpicked Samsung Galaxy S10 hole punch wallpapers

Himanshu Arora
April 6, 2019
News, Samsung
4
NOTICE: We’ve created an archive of all major developments related to the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup. We are continuously updating that page with latest S10e/S10/S10+ news so that you don’t need to search for information related to the device on daily basis. Head here to access that page.

Among the many features that kept the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 plus, and S10e in news in the run up to their launch is their front facing cameras. The punch hole camera design these devices sport is definitely eye pleasing – it’s definitely a major step ahead from the notch design that dominated 2018.

Now that the devices have been launched, we’re seeing some amazing wallpapers that cleverly absorb these camera holes into their design. You can gauge the popularity of such papers by the fact that a specific subreddit has been created where people are posting such wallpapers.

We have collected some of the most stylis, clever, and hilarious such wallpapers and are sharing them with you. So grab a pack of popcorn, and enjoy the ride. Oh, and yes, click/tap the image to view it in full size.

1. Wall-E eyes:

galaxy-s10plus-wall-e

2. Minion eyes:

minion-eyes

3. R2D2 eye:

r2d2

4. Shrek + Monster university:

monster-eye

5. North Korea’s Kim Jong-un:

kim-jong-s10

6. For those switching from an iPhone:

s10-iphone

7. Terminator:

terminator

8. Big Hero 6:

big-hero-6

9. Some ideas from Twitter user @Mattcabb:

Update (March 07)

10. S10 Baby Bender

s10-baby-bender

11. Bowser for S10e

s10e-bowser

12. Minions black edition

minions-black-edition-s10

13. You can do something like this as well:

14. MKBHD uses this:

15. More minions

Update (March 08)

16. Solar Eclipse

solar-eclipse-s10

17. Death Star

death-star

18. FBI

fbi

19. Achievement unlocked

achievment-unlocked

20. Daft Punk

daft-punk

21. Cyclops broken screen

cyclops

22. Hand

hand

23. CatDog

catdog

24. Darth Vader

darth-vader

darth-vader-s10-plus

25. Stitch

stitch

26. BMW

bmw

27. Mickie Mouse

mickie-mouse

28. Smash Brothers Ultimate

smash-brothers-ultimate

Update (March 09)

29. Dead pool gun

deadpool

30. Super Mario Galaxy

supermario

31. Killing joke joker

killing-joker

32. Bugs, Marvin, and K9

bugs-marvin-k9

33. Original wallpaper + kim

original-kim

34. Batman

batman

35. Iron Giant

iron-giant

36. Ultra Instinct Goku

goku

37. Jeep

jeep

38. Panda

panda

Update (March 12)

39. Transparent Galaxy S10+

40. Trump, Putin, and Kim.

trump-putin-kim

41. iFixit Samsung Galaxy S10 teardown wallpapers

42. Playstation and camera ring

playstation-wallpaper-s10

camera-ring-s10

43. World Peace

One step closer to world peace. Thank you Samsung [OC] from samsung

44. X-Men

x-men

45. Frozone

Frozone S10+ from S10wallpapers

46. Change your S10 to S10+

s10-to-s10plus

47. Bender

bender-s10

48. Formula one car racing

S10+ compatible! from S10wallpapers

49. Star Wars Millenium Falcon

Star Wars Millenium Falcon for S10+ from S10wallpapers

50. There’s now a new section in Galaxy Store called “Cutout Wallpapers for the S10”

galaxy-store-s10-wallpapers

51. Original Super Mario

Any original Super Mario Bros fans out there? from S10wallpapers

Update (March 13)

52. Gorillaz Bonesy wallpapers from @Mattcabb:

53. Daftpunk

54. Playstation PS4

55. Starwars deathstar

56. Solar Eclispse

57. DarthVader

58. Pyro from Team Fortress 2

59. Moon crater

The moon. Just reposition any crater you want into the camera’s position. Link to download: https://bit.ly/2Jcu0IP from S10wallpapers

60. Thor

Galaxy s10 Thor wallpaper from S10wallpapers

61. iPhone XR

iPhone XR S10 Wallpaper from S10wallpapers

62. Dr. Mario

Dr. Mario (S10) from S10wallpapers

Update (March 14)

63. Spiderman

Credit to beebom, from S10wallpapers

64. Sloth

Sloth s10 plus from S10wallpapers

65. Solar eclipse

Solar Eclipse for S10e from S10wallpapers

66. Eye

my first attempt from S10wallpapers

67. Captain Marvel

Felt inspired after watching Captain Marvel from S10wallpapers

68. Iron man

Iron Man, S10, AMOLED dark from S10wallpapers

Update (March 15)

69. Some ideas and encouragement from Samsung itself:

Update (March 16)

70. Fallout

Fallout for s10+ from S10wallpapers

71. Super Mario Bros NES

[S10+] Super Mario Bros NES AMOLED Cutout from S10wallpapers

72. Lunar Phases

Lunar Phases Version 2 (S10) from S10wallpapers

73. Portal Aperture Science and GLaDOS

Portal Aperture Science and GLaDOS (S10) from S10wallpapers

Update (March 18)

74. Superman RX

Superman rx s10+ from S10wallpapers

75. Star Wars Imperial Guard

Star Wars Imperial Guard by Request (S10) from S10wallpapers

76. Praise the Sun

[S10e] Praise the Sun from S10wallpapers

Update (March 19)

77. Pupper / Puppy eye

my friend’s s10 pupper wallpaper 🙂 from S10wallpapers

78. Mercedes

Mercedes s10+ wallpaper. from S10wallpapers

79. Ferrari

Ferrari s10+ from S10wallpapers

Update (March 20)

80. Kermit the Frog

Kermit the Frog – S10 Cutout Wallpaper, Enjoy! 🐸 from S10wallpapers

81. Marvel

Marvel s10 Cutout from S10wallpapers

82. Punisher

Changed the punisher wallpaper to look more colorful and in my opinion better from S10wallpapers

83. The Division

The Division from S10wallpapers

84. Harley Sportster

S10E Harley Sportster from S10wallpapers

85. Groot

Update (March 22)

86. Chemical structures

Anyone have hd version of this wallpaper? from S10wallpapers

87. Megaman

@megaman. Courtesy of Joshua Vergara from S10wallpapers

88. Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy s10 from S10wallpapers

89. Toy story

Toy Story S10 Unique artwork from S10wallpapers

90. Dr. Mario Pill

Dr. Mario Pill wallpaper for S10 Plus from S10wallpapers

Update (March 25)

91. PewDiePie

PewDiePie from S10wallpapers

92. Dark Star Thresh

Any League Fans? Dark Star Thresh from S10wallpapers

93. Baby Groot

Baby Groot Wallpaper for Samsung Galaxy S10E, S10 from S10wallpapers

94. Spiderverse

Something different from my F1 wallpapers. An S10 spiderverse one. from S10wallpapers

95. Sunshine

Sunshine from S10wallpapers

96. Lufthansa Boeing 747

Lufthansa Boeing 747 for S10 from S10wallpapers

97. Art

Not sure who originally uploaed this but I wanted to align change the colour and hide the camera on my s10. from S10wallpapers

98. Iron Giant

Souls..Don’t..Die. Iron Giant for S10 from S10wallpapers

Update (March 27)

99. Swing

S10+ Wallpaper from S10wallpapers

100. Printer ink

Printer ink s10+ from S10wallpapers

101. Sun

Praise the Sun s10 remix AMOLED from S10wallpapers

102. EA

EA Wallpaper For Galaxy S10 Plus from S10wallpapers

103. KLM 747

KLM 747 for S10 ! from S10wallpapers

104. Toy story

Toy Story Fans from S10wallpapers

Update (March 29)

105. Abstract cut out

Abstract s10+ cutout from S10wallpapers

106. Xray

S10e Xray from S10wallpapers

107. From someone on Twitter:

108. Geometric wallpaper

Geometric S10 wallpaper and lockscreen video from S10wallpapers

Update (March 30)

109. Brd wallpaper

Brd Wallpaper For Galaxy S10 Plus from S10wallpapers

110. Na wallpaper

Na Wallpaper For Galaxy S10 Plus from S10wallpapers

111. Rang

Rang Wallpaper For Galaxy S10 Plus from S10wallpapers

112. Spider

Spider S10+ Hideout from S10wallpapers

Update (March 31)

113. Avengers

Avengers for S10/S10+ from S10wallpapers

114. Big Hero for S10e

Big Hero Six for Blue s10e from S10wallpapers

115. Heart

Heart Wallpaper For Galaxy S10 Plus from S10wallpapers

Update (April 01)

116. Skull and honey

I drew a custom set of wallpapers for the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e! Hope you all like them! from samsung

117. Star Wars art

"I have you now." from S10wallpapers

118. D wallpaper

D Wallpaper For Galaxy S10 Plus from S10wallpapers

Update (April 02)

119. Thor

Thor from S10wallpapers

120. Galaxy logo

*by request* Galaxy Logo Sideways from S10wallpapers

121. Snoopy blue version

Snoopy blue version from S10wallpapers

122. Bayonetta 2

Bayonetta 2! S10 cutout from S10wallpapers

Update (April 03)

123. Cat

This adorable cat where I volunteer from S10wallpapers

124. Darwin

S10e Darwin from S10wallpapers

125. Gumball

S10e Gumball from S10wallpapers

126. Fire Watch

Fire Watch S10 Plus from S10wallpapers

127. Fortnite banana skin

S10e fortnite banana skin from S10wallpapers

Update (April 04)

128. Mars Curiosity

Mars Curiosity taken on Sol 2082 from S10wallpapers

129. Pieuvre Armement from MGS4

Credit: Binod Ray from S10wallpapers

Update (April 05)

130. Astronaut on the front of Deja Entendu

Wallpaper For Galaxy S10 Plus from S10wallpapers

131. Gray cat

S10 wallpaper-my cat GRAY from S10wallpapers

132. Minions Living Coral Ring

Minions Living Coral Ring from S10wallpapers

133. Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel embraces S10 Cutout from S10wallpapers

134. Star Citizen

For the Star Citizen Fans from S10wallpapers

135. Cat EDDY

S10 wallpaper-my cat EDDY from S10wallpapers

136. Kingdom Hearts 3

137. Nita from Brawl Stars

Update (April 06)

138. BL3 with a little OLED

As requested, BL3 with a little OLED. Constructive criticism welcome 🙂 from S10wallpapers

139. TIE fighter

TIE Fighter S10+ series from S10wallpapers

140. Mr Meeseeks

mr meeseeks s10+ from S10wallpapers

141. Yellow hell

Yellow hell from S10wallpapers

142. Mixed bubbles

Mixed blues from S10wallpapers

143. Upside-down spiderman

Sp Wallpaper For Galaxy S10 Plus from S10wallpapers

144. Glow flowers

Glow Flowers S10+ from S10wallpapers

145. Rick & Morty hanging

Rick & Morty hanging s10+ from S10wallpapers

146. Batman

Batman . Wallpaper For Galaxy S10 Plus from S10wallpapers

147. Another Mr Meeseeks

Another take on mrMeeseeks from S10wallpapers

148. Marble

Marble! from S10wallpapers

149. Swan queen

Did you know, Samsung Galaxy S10 wallpaper subreddit has more subscribers than Galaxy S10 on Reddit? In addition, there’s now an S10 wallpapers focused Android app, called Hidey Hole. For details, head here.

Developing….

That’s all for now, but we’ll be updating this story with more awesome wallpapers with time. So keep checking back. Meanwhile, do share wallpapers that you find – use our comments section for this.

Himanshu Arora

Himanshu Arora

My interest in technology and writing started back in 2010. Since then, I have written for many leading publications, including Computerworld, GSMArena, TechSpot, HowtoForge, LinuxJournal, and MakeTechEasier to name a few. Here at PiunikaWeb, my work involves covering on daily basis the biggest tech stories as well as scoops that you won't find anywhere else.