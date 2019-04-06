[Cont. updated] Handpicked Samsung Galaxy S10 hole punch wallpapers

NOTICE: We’ve created an archive of all major developments related to the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup. We are continuously updating that page with latest S10e/S10/S10+ news so that you don’t need to search for information related to the device on daily basis. Head here to access that page.

Among the many features that kept the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 plus, and S10e in news in the run up to their launch is their front facing cameras. The punch hole camera design these devices sport is definitely eye pleasing – it’s definitely a major step ahead from the notch design that dominated 2018.

Now that the devices have been launched, we’re seeing some amazing wallpapers that cleverly absorb these camera holes into their design. You can gauge the popularity of such papers by the fact that a specific subreddit has been created where people are posting such wallpapers.

We have collected some of the most stylis, clever, and hilarious such wallpapers and are sharing them with you. So grab a pack of popcorn, and enjoy the ride. Oh, and yes, click/tap the image to view it in full size.

1. Wall-E eyes:

2. Minion eyes:

3. R2D2 eye:

4. Shrek + Monster university:

5. North Korea’s Kim Jong-un:

6. For those switching from an iPhone:

7. Terminator:

8. Big Hero 6:

9. Some ideas from Twitter user @Mattcabb:

Not so sure about #bender from #futurama. Too much emotions in his original eyes. pic.twitter.com/I5F4kqLlQ3 — Matt B (@Mattcabb) February 27, 2019

Update (March 07)

10. S10 Baby Bender

11. Bowser for S10e

12. Minions black edition

13. You can do something like this as well:

14. MKBHD uses this:

15. More minions

Update (March 08)

16. Solar Eclipse

17. Death Star

18. FBI

19. Achievement unlocked

20. Daft Punk

21. Cyclops broken screen

22. Hand

23. CatDog

24. Darth Vader

25. Stitch

26. BMW

27. Mickie Mouse

28. Smash Brothers Ultimate

Update (March 09)

29. Dead pool gun

30. Super Mario Galaxy

31. Killing joke joker

32. Bugs, Marvin, and K9

33. Original wallpaper + kim

34. Batman

35. Iron Giant

36. Ultra Instinct Goku

37. Jeep

38. Panda

Update (March 12)

39. Transparent Galaxy S10+

40. Trump, Putin, and Kim.

41. iFixit Samsung Galaxy S10 teardown wallpapers

42. Playstation and camera ring

43. World Peace

44. X-Men

45. Frozone

46. Change your S10 to S10+

47. Bender

48. Formula one car racing

49. Star Wars Millenium Falcon

50. There’s now a new section in Galaxy Store called “Cutout Wallpapers for the S10”

51. Original Super Mario

Update (March 13)

52. Gorillaz Bonesy wallpapers from @Mattcabb:

53. Daftpunk

54. Playstation PS4

55. Starwars deathstar

56. Solar Eclispse

57. DarthVader

58. Pyro from Team Fortress 2

No, I did not forget about you #galaxyS10Plus owners with dual camera setup!

Pyro from #TeamFortress2 DL: https://t.co/EI97atYgye pic.twitter.com/qkRh1Pf9bV — Matt B (@Mattcabb) March 6, 2019

59. Moon crater

60. Thor

61. iPhone XR

62. Dr. Mario

Update (March 14)

63. Spiderman

64. Sloth

65. Solar eclipse

66. Eye

67. Captain Marvel

68. Iron man

Update (March 15)

69. Some ideas and encouragement from Samsung itself:

#GalaxyS10 wallpapers are *a thing*. Big shoutout to our community for inspiring us and bringing the laughs. Our turn. First up, the S10. pic.twitter.com/BcTB7CIAy4 — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) March 14, 2019

If you'd like to use these 👆 for your own, we're giving you the original files to download. Galaxy S10. 👇 pic.twitter.com/I3kKsm8JzW — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) March 14, 2019

Want to make your own? Props to Reddit user /u/DarkRoasst for making some templates. Check it out: https://t.co/Ed9XxcELgw — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) March 14, 2019

Update (March 16)

70. Fallout

71. Super Mario Bros NES

72. Lunar Phases

73. Portal Aperture Science and GLaDOS

Update (March 18)

74. Superman RX

75. Star Wars Imperial Guard

76. Praise the Sun

Update (March 19)

77. Pupper / Puppy eye

78. Mercedes

79. Ferrari

Update (March 20)

80. Kermit the Frog

81. Marvel

82. Punisher

83. The Division

84. Harley Sportster

85. Groot

Update (March 22)

86. Chemical structures

87. Megaman

88. Guardians of the Galaxy

89. Toy story

90. Dr. Mario Pill

Update (March 25)

91. PewDiePie

PewDiePie from S10wallpapers

92. Dark Star Thresh

93. Baby Groot

94. Spiderverse

95. Sunshine

Sunshine from S10wallpapers

96. Lufthansa Boeing 747

97. Art

98. Iron Giant

Update (March 27)

99. Swing

100. Printer ink

101. Sun

102. EA

103. KLM 747

104. Toy story

Update (March 29)

105. Abstract cut out

106. Xray

107. From someone on Twitter:

S10 Plus wallpapers pic.twitter.com/VN4SGpFkPk — Eldho varghese (@Eldhovarghese8) March 24, 2019

108. Geometric wallpaper

Update (March 30)

109. Brd wallpaper

110. Na wallpaper

111. Rang

112. Spider

Update (March 31)

113. Avengers

114. Big Hero for S10e

115. Heart

Update (April 01)

116. Skull and honey

117. Star Wars art

118. D wallpaper

Update (April 02)

119. Thor

Thor from S10wallpapers

120. Galaxy logo

121. Snoopy blue version

122. Bayonetta 2

Update (April 03)

123. Cat

124. Darwin

125. Gumball

126. Fire Watch

127. Fortnite banana skin

Update (April 04)

128. Mars Curiosity

129. Pieuvre Armement from MGS4

Update (April 05)

130. Astronaut on the front of Deja Entendu

131. Gray cat

132. Minions Living Coral Ring

133. Captain Marvel

134. Star Citizen

135. Cat EDDY

136. Kingdom Hearts 3

137. Nita from Brawl Stars

Update (April 06)

138. BL3 with a little OLED

139. TIE fighter

140. Mr Meeseeks

141. Yellow hell

142. Mixed bubbles

143. Upside-down spiderman

144. Glow flowers

145. Rick & Morty hanging

146. Batman

147. Another Mr Meeseeks

148. Marble

149. Swan queen

Did you know, Samsung Galaxy S10 wallpaper subreddit has more subscribers than Galaxy S10 on Reddit? In addition, there’s now an S10 wallpapers focused Android app, called Hidey Hole. For details, head here.

That’s all for now, but we’ll be updating this story with more awesome wallpapers with time. So keep checking back. Meanwhile, do share wallpapers that you find – use our comments section for this.

