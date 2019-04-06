[Cont. updated] Handpicked Samsung Galaxy S10 hole punch wallpapers
NOTICE: We’ve created an archive of all major developments related to the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup. We are continuously updating that page with latest S10e/S10/S10+ news so that you don’t need to search for information related to the device on daily basis. Head here to access that page.
Among the many features that kept the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 plus, and S10e in news in the run up to their launch is their front facing cameras. The punch hole camera design these devices sport is definitely eye pleasing – it’s definitely a major step ahead from the notch design that dominated 2018.
Now that the devices have been launched, we’re seeing some amazing wallpapers that cleverly absorb these camera holes into their design. You can gauge the popularity of such papers by the fact that a specific subreddit has been created where people are posting such wallpapers.
We have collected some of the most stylis, clever, and hilarious such wallpapers and are sharing them with you. So grab a pack of popcorn, and enjoy the ride. Oh, and yes, click/tap the image to view it in full size.
1. Wall-E eyes:
2. Minion eyes:
3. R2D2 eye:
4. Shrek + Monster university:
5. North Korea’s Kim Jong-un:
6. For those switching from an iPhone:
7. Terminator:
8. Big Hero 6:
9. Some ideas from Twitter user @Mattcabb:
Not so sure about #bender from #futurama. Too much emotions in his original eyes. pic.twitter.com/I5F4kqLlQ3
— Matt B (@Mattcabb) February 27, 2019
#Johnny5 wallpaper for #GalaxyS10plus 😀@MKBHD pic.twitter.com/iu3jUBjrvv
— Matt B (@Mattcabb) February 27, 2019
#MarsRover wallpaper for #GalaxyS10Plus.
DL: https://t.co/XoPOdoRPH4 pic.twitter.com/VKTSr1iAPl
— Matt B (@Mattcabb) March 5, 2019
#MonstersINC with #MikeWazowski wallpaper for #GalaxyS10 and #GalaxyS10E.
DL: https://t.co/52SBpuTIZd pic.twitter.com/eKw81zbYr3
— Matt B (@Mattcabb) March 5, 2019
D'OH!#theSimpsons wallpaper for #galaxyS10 and #galaxyS10E.
DL: https://t.co/0dm9q9UkzV pic.twitter.com/8tDVlBxnZm
— Matt B (@Mattcabb) March 5, 2019
#hayaoMiyazaki Soot Sprite for #GalaxyS10 and #GalaxyS10E.@AraWagco, something like this?
DL: https://t.co/KFpDbbXSQg pic.twitter.com/W597sQHO3T
— Matt B (@Mattcabb) March 4, 2019
#airJordan for #GalaxyS10 and #GalaxyS10E in two versions (dark vs. bright). Enjoy!
DL: https://t.co/pMjCAkmPnA pic.twitter.com/KlUC4LmnzY
— Matt B (@Mattcabb) March 4, 2019
Update (March 07)
10. S10 Baby Bender
11. Bowser for S10e
13. You can do something like this as well:
Don’t you mean… pic.twitter.com/Gsl51LH5Z5
— Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) March 5, 2019
14. MKBHD uses this:
Changes every day, but… pic.twitter.com/COu34BH64T
— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) March 7, 2019
15. More minions
My own galaxy S10 + wallpaper.#GalaxyS10Plus pic.twitter.com/LcG5R3p7tm
— Star universe (@TechstarGod) March 3, 2019
Galaxy S10 + has been successfully combined with wallpaper😂.#GalaxyS10Plus #wallpaper #wallpapers pic.twitter.com/ewQpUmfaPM
— Star universe (@TechstarGod) March 5, 2019
Update (March 08)
16. Solar Eclipse
17. Death Star
18. FBI
20. Daft Punk
22. Hand
23. CatDog
24. Darth Vader
25. Stitch
26. BMW
27. Mickie Mouse
Update (March 09)
29. Dead pool gun
34. Batman
35. Iron Giant
37. Jeep
38. Panda
Update (March 12)
39. Transparent Galaxy S10+
Transparent Galaxy S10+ pic.twitter.com/UAfsvp7rhg
— Michael Kukielka (@DetroitBORG) March 9, 2019
41. iFixit Samsung Galaxy S10 teardown wallpapers
ifixit pic.twitter.com/mRXtNbU7tF
— Olivier Oswald (@ooswald) March 9, 2019
42. Playstation and camera ring
43. World Peace
One step closer to world peace. Thank you Samsung [OC] from samsung
44. X-Men
45. Frozone
47. Bender
48. Formula one car racing
49. Star Wars Millenium Falcon
50. There’s now a new section in Galaxy Store called “Cutout Wallpapers for the S10”
51. Original Super Mario
Any original Super Mario Bros fans out there? from S10wallpapers
Update (March 13)
52. Gorillaz Bonesy wallpapers from @Mattcabb:
@gorillaz Bonesy #wallpaper for #GalaxyS10 and #GalaxyS10E.#gorillaz
DL: https://t.co/2TXv7S5etY pic.twitter.com/elbbhNLfkD
— Matt B (@Mattcabb) March 10, 2019
Another #gorillaz wallpaper for #GalaxyS10 and #GalaxyS10E.
DL: https://t.co/y9bjph9BcC pic.twitter.com/4quBcj8xgI
— Matt B (@Mattcabb) March 11, 2019
@Mattcabb thanks for your creativity… I'm really enjoying my #galaxys10e@SamsungMobile pic.twitter.com/MlS9Rkm2EU
— Phon C 2019‼️ (@PhonCSosa) March 12, 2019
53. Daftpunk
#daftPunk wallpaper for #galaxyS10, #galaxyS10E.
DL: https://t.co/5HbgIBN5Tj pic.twitter.com/k07lvQ03Tm
— Matt B (@Mattcabb) March 10, 2019
Another #DaftPunk wallpaper for #GalaxyS10Plus.
DL: https://t.co/NXIHvJkIQi pic.twitter.com/oDBoFuLSM1
— Matt B (@Mattcabb) March 10, 2019
#galaxyS10Plus version (little bit different placement): https://t.co/sY0b7MTJDU pic.twitter.com/4xiia7qAxF
— Matt B (@Mattcabb) March 10, 2019
54. Playstation PS4
#Playstation wallpaper for #GalaxyS10, #GalaxyS10E.@PlayStation #PS4
DL: https://t.co/b3B59fblCe pic.twitter.com/qm8D2vEwp5
— Matt B (@Mattcabb) March 10, 2019
55. Starwars deathstar
#deathStar from #starWars as wallpaper for #galaxyS10 and #galaxyS10e
DL: https://t.co/7kv7t0FT04 pic.twitter.com/ff5yUYSo5E
— Matt B (@Mattcabb) March 7, 2019
56. Solar Eclispse
Solar Eclipse wallpaper for #galaxyS10 and #GalaxyS10e.
DL: https://t.co/niyXHv1h04 pic.twitter.com/jUwHmmNaii
— Matt B (@Mattcabb) March 7, 2019
57. DarthVader
Delivering #DarthVader wallpaper for #GalaxyS10Plus.
DL: https://t.co/iw83qSKm6p pic.twitter.com/lqzSjizq0I
— Matt B (@Mattcabb) March 7, 2019
58. Pyro from Team Fortress 2
No, I did not forget about you #galaxyS10Plus owners with dual camera setup!
Pyro from #TeamFortress2
DL: https://t.co/EI97atYgye pic.twitter.com/qkRh1Pf9bV
— Matt B (@Mattcabb) March 6, 2019
59. Moon crater
The moon. Just reposition any crater you want into the camera’s position. Link to download: https://bit.ly/2Jcu0IP from S10wallpapers
60. Thor
61. iPhone XR
62. Dr. Mario
Update (March 14)
63. Spiderman
64. Sloth
65. Solar eclipse
66. Eye
67. Captain Marvel
Felt inspired after watching Captain Marvel from S10wallpapers
68. Iron man
Update (March 15)
69. Some ideas and encouragement from Samsung itself:
#GalaxyS10 wallpapers are *a thing*. Big shoutout to our community for inspiring us and bringing the laughs. Our turn. First up, the S10. pic.twitter.com/BcTB7CIAy4
— Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) March 14, 2019
If you'd like to use these 👆 for your own, we're giving you the original files to download. Galaxy S10. 👇 pic.twitter.com/I3kKsm8JzW
— Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) March 14, 2019
Want to make your own? Props to Reddit user /u/DarkRoasst for making some templates. Check it out: https://t.co/Ed9XxcELgw
— Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) March 14, 2019
Update (March 16)
70. Fallout
71. Super Mario Bros NES
[S10+] Super Mario Bros NES AMOLED Cutout from S10wallpapers
72. Lunar Phases
73. Portal Aperture Science and GLaDOS
Update (March 18)
74. Superman RX
75. Star Wars Imperial Guard
Star Wars Imperial Guard by Request (S10) from S10wallpapers
76. Praise the Sun
Update (March 19)
77. Pupper / Puppy eye
78. Mercedes
79. Ferrari
Update (March 20)
80. Kermit the Frog
Kermit the Frog – S10 Cutout Wallpaper, Enjoy! 🐸 from S10wallpapers
81. Marvel
82. Punisher
Changed the punisher wallpaper to look more colorful and in my opinion better from S10wallpapers
83. The Division
84. Harley Sportster
85. Groot
— Jonathan Morrison 🙋🏻♂️ (@tldtoday) March 20, 2019
Update (March 22)
86. Chemical structures
Anyone have hd version of this wallpaper? from S10wallpapers
87. Megaman
88. Guardians of the Galaxy
89. Toy story
90. Dr. Mario Pill
Update (March 25)
91. PewDiePie
PewDiePie from S10wallpapers
92. Dark Star Thresh
93. Baby Groot
Baby Groot Wallpaper for Samsung Galaxy S10E, S10 from S10wallpapers
94. Spiderverse
Something different from my F1 wallpapers. An S10 spiderverse one. from S10wallpapers
95. Sunshine
Sunshine from S10wallpapers
96. Lufthansa Boeing 747
97. Art
Not sure who originally uploaed this but I wanted to align change the colour and hide the camera on my s10. from S10wallpapers
98. Iron Giant
Update (March 27)
99. Swing
100. Printer ink
101. Sun
102. EA
103. KLM 747
104. Toy story
Update (March 29)
105. Abstract cut out
106. Xray
S10e Xray from S10wallpapers
107. From someone on Twitter:
S10 Plus wallpapers pic.twitter.com/VN4SGpFkPk
— Eldho varghese (@Eldhovarghese8) March 24, 2019
108. Geometric wallpaper
Geometric S10 wallpaper and lockscreen video from S10wallpapers
Update (March 30)
109. Brd wallpaper
110. Na wallpaper
111. Rang
112. Spider
Update (March 31)
113. Avengers
114. Big Hero for S10e
115. Heart
Update (April 01)
116. Skull and honey
I drew a custom set of wallpapers for the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e! Hope you all like them! from samsung
117. Star Wars art
118. D wallpaper
Update (April 02)
119. Thor
Thor from S10wallpapers
120. Galaxy logo
121. Snoopy blue version
122. Bayonetta 2
Update (April 03)
123. Cat
124. Darwin
S10e Darwin from S10wallpapers
125. Gumball
126. Fire Watch
127. Fortnite banana skin
Update (April 04)
128. Mars Curiosity
129. Pieuvre Armement from MGS4
Update (April 05)
130. Astronaut on the front of Deja Entendu
131. Gray cat
132. Minions Living Coral Ring
133. Captain Marvel
134. Star Citizen
135. Cat EDDY
136. Kingdom Hearts 3
My @KINGDOMHEARTS 3 – @SamsungMobile Galaxy S10 wallpaper@SquareEnix #SamsungS10 #punchholewallpaper
🔗 HQ: https://t.co/keTLzOKVSb@KH13com @KH13community pic.twitter.com/1d5jUCHgUI
— AngeloCant1© (@AngeloCant1) April 4, 2019
137. Nita from Brawl Stars
My @BrawlStars Nita Punch-Hole Wallpaper for @SamsungMobile Galaxy S10@supercell
🔗@imgur : https://t.co/GVqm6jDtzk#BrawlStars #supercell #SamsungS10 #punchholewallpaper pic.twitter.com/1B7k249k99
— AngeloCant1© (@AngeloCant1) April 4, 2019
Update (April 06)
138. BL3 with a little OLED
As requested, BL3 with a little OLED. Constructive criticism welcome 🙂 from S10wallpapers
139. TIE fighter
140. Mr Meeseeks
141. Yellow hell
Yellow hell from S10wallpapers
142. Mixed bubbles
Mixed blues from S10wallpapers
143. Upside-down spiderman
144. Glow flowers
145. Rick & Morty hanging
146. Batman
147. Another Mr Meeseeks
148. Marble
Marble! from S10wallpapers
149. Swan queen
Swan Queen | Lock Screen & Home Screen Set, S10 Edition [you're welcome] #swanqueen #reginamills #emmaswan #ouat #OnceUponATime #GalaxyS10 #wallpaper pic.twitter.com/4Tovs3HpIH
— #Queens (@NotDoneAbusingU) April 5, 2019
Did you know, Samsung Galaxy S10 wallpaper subreddit has more subscribers than Galaxy S10 on Reddit? In addition, there’s now an S10 wallpapers focused Android app, called Hidey Hole. For details, head here.
Developing….
That’s all for now, but we’ll be updating this story with more awesome wallpapers with time. So keep checking back. Meanwhile, do share wallpapers that you find – use our comments section for this.
